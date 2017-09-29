An indoor water park that has sat empty for much of the past year is gearing up for the return of customers.

The pool at Berkshire's Coral Reef complex has been kept full and all the features have remained switched on so they do not deteriorate, it's just the heating that has been turned down.

About 150 lifeguards are being retrained before the attraction is allowed to reopen as lockdown regulations ease.

As part of BBC South's Behind Closed Doors series, Keri Fisher, who has worked at the pool for 12 years, has been explaining more.

Video Journalists: Ben Moore and Marcus Gaines