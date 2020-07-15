Kate Winslet has joined calls to turn the disused Reading Prison into an arts venue and said it was "incredible" Banksy had chosen the location for his latest artwork.

The Oscar-winning actress is supporting a theatre group hoping to stop the site being knocked down for housing.

Banksy confirmed he was behind the mural, with many believing it showed he backed moves for an artistic centre.

Winslet, who grew up in Reading, promised to perform on opening night if the plans become a reality.