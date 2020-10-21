Reading Trade the Blade scheme bids to rid streets of knives
An 11-year-old child handed in an 18-inch machete blade as part of a scheme to remove weapons from the streets, a man running an amnesty has said.
Odane Cross runs a takeaway business in Reading and offers discounts to those willing to hand in a knife or blade in the town.
The 28-year-old, who has lost friends to knife crime in the past, said he collected 18 weapons in a week, mainly from young teenagers, who he believed were looking for an excuse to hand in weapons.
Thames Valley Police said it was aware of the scheme and that everyone had a part to play in reduction of knife crime.
The force added it was dealing with five murder investigations, due to stabbings, this year alone.
Video journalist: Ben Moore