An 11-year-old child handed in an 18-inch machete blade as part of a scheme to remove weapons from the streets, a man running an amnesty has said.

Odane Cross runs a takeaway business in Reading and offers discounts to those willing to hand in a knife or blade in the town.

The 28-year-old, who has lost friends to knife crime in the past, said he collected 18 weapons in a week, mainly from young teenagers, who he believed were looking for an excuse to hand in weapons.

Thames Valley Police said it was aware of the scheme and that everyone had a part to play in reduction of knife crime.

The force added it was dealing with five murder investigations, due to stabbings, this year alone.

Video journalist: Ben Moore