Actress Dame Judi Dench has sent a video message thanking Bracknell Forest Council for naming one of its food waste trucks in her honour.

"Dame Foodie Dench" is one of five collection vehicles in the Berkshire borough to get a makeover and new name.

In her message, the Oscar-winning actress said she was "very proud" of the accolade.

The other trucks have been named Binderella, Truck Norris, The Food Dude and Hank Marvin, following a competition among residents.