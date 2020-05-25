Covid: Youth workers want help to keep children away from crime
Like many people during the pandemic, youth workers in Berkshire have adapted to doing their job virtually.
Organisations like The Wayz and Berkshire Youth offer support to vulnerable young people all year round.
But organisers say a "lack of strategy" and dwindling funds from government mean they cannot help everyone and some children are falling into criminal activity.
The government insists it is putting money into a Youth Investment Fund to spend on safe spaces for young people.