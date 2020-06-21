'It was a chilled Saturday afternoon'.

That's how Andrew Cafe describes the atmosphere at Forbury Gardens park in Reading before Khairi Saadallah attacked multiple people with a knife.

Mr Cafe has visited the park for the first time in six months, after witnessing three men murdered by Saadallah and two others injured in June.

The analyst says what he saw that day will stay with him for the rest of his life - but he refuses to allow the fear caused by the attack to affect him.

Saadallah has been jailed for life for murdering James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and 39-year-old Joe Ritchie-Bennett, as well as the attempted murder of three others.