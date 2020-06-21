CCTV cameras caught a man who stabbed three people to death in a Reading park running away from the murder scene.

Khairi Saadallah, 26, attacked James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, in Forbury Gardens in June.

Footage showing his movements before and during the day of the attack have been shown during his sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey.

The videos include Saadallah, who has previously admitted three murders and three attempted murders, smashing his phone, putting a knife in his pocket, fleeing the scene before later being arrested.