Four boys and a girl have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Reading.

Officers were called just before 16:00 GMT on Sunday following reports of an attack in Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The five teenagers, all aged 13 or 14, remain in police custody.