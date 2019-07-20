A 10-year-old boy bullied because of his love for musical theatre has recorded a song with his West End heroes.

Charlie Kristensen, from Reading in Berkshire, leads the stars on a new charity single, released to coincide with National Anti-Bullying Week.

He received a flood of messages of support from the world of musical theatre after a tweet asked for ways to #cheerupcharlie.

The single is raising funds for the Diana Award charity, which has made Charlie an anti-bullying ambassador.

Video journalist: Allen Sinclair