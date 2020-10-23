Composer Edward Chilvers is leaving his music to chance - quite literally.

He describes new music as "stale" and "boring", so developed his own system using the roll of a multi-sided dice.

The 39-year-old, from Reading, has evolved a technique used by Mozart in 1792 to determine the key, rhythm and tempo of his compositions.

His work, that he calls polytempo, has been published online and he's planning to release an album next year.

Video journalist: Allen Sinclair