An optometrist said she was compared to Adolf Hitler on social media after she asked a client to put on a face covering.

Dr Valarie Jerome, from Newbury in Berkshire, said the woman told her it was a "personal choice" not to wear a mask and left the shop.

When she posted about the experience on social media, Dr Jerome says she received threatening and abusive messages.

But she has also had support from other business owners abused in similar circumstances.

Video journalist: Allen Sinclair