A 19th Century Indian elephant skeleton has been installed in its new home.

Affectionately known as Norman, it has been assembled in the new Physiology, Biochemistry and Zoology building at the University of Reading.

Norman has been on display at the university in various locations since his arrival 1931, and was cleaned and fitted with a pair of replica tusks before being reassembled.

The elephant was originally part of a travelling menagerie and died from a respiratory infection at the age of 16.