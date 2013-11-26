A former soldier is preparing to set off on a three-week trek across 400km of the Omani desert.

Dave Adams, from Arborfield in Berkshire, spent 13 years keeping the Army's Lynx helicopters in the air and experienced post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Afghanistan.

Now he's been chosen to be part of a six-strong team undertaking a 21-day expedition in support of the veterans' charity that helped him, Walking With The Wounded.

Video journalist: Joe Campbell