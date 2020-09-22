Xavier Hopkins is planning a career as a professional downhill mountain biker, despite only having 10% of his sight.

The 20-year-old from Reading has no depth perception and a condition that makes his vision shake uncontrollably.

But when he struggled to find work after leaving college he decided to start taking his hobby more seriously.

Now he is sponsored to travel around Europe attending cycling shows after he posted videos of his riding online.

Video journalist: Joe Campbell