A couple whose daughter was stillborn because of a group B streptococcus infection are calling for all pregnant mothers to be tested.

Group B strep is one of the most common causes of life-threatening infections in newborn babies and it is fatal in a small number of cases.

Louisa Harris and Liam Weekes were told their daughter August likely received it from her mother.

The couple are calling for the NHS to start routinely screening for the bug during pregnancy.

