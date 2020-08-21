Women's cycling group aims to beat 'lockdown lard'
Coronavirus: Women's cycling group has post-lockdown boost

An all-women cycling group has reported a jump in membership since the end of the coronavirus lockdown.

Belles On Bikes, from Reading, Berkshire, has hosted more socially-distanced group rides and seen more people who have never cycled before join them.

The group is designed to help people gain confidence by learning quieter routes around the town.

