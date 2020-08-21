Media player
Coronavirus: Women's cycling group has post-lockdown boost
An all-women cycling group has reported a jump in membership since the end of the coronavirus lockdown.
Belles On Bikes, from Reading, Berkshire, has hosted more socially-distanced group rides and seen more people who have never cycled before join them.
The group is designed to help people gain confidence by learning quieter routes around the town.
Video journalist: Allen Sinclair
21 Aug 2020
