NHS staff reconnect with family on adventure days
Coronavirus: Adventure days for NHS staff and families

NHS workers have been given a break from the stress of four months on the frontline fighting coronavirus.

The Path Hill activity centre, near Reading in Berkshire, has teamed up with a local charity to say thank you by running outdoor adventure days.

Forty families have had the chance to spend time together in socially-distanced groups - learning activities like raft building and making campfires.

A film by Russell Sheath and Sophia Seth

  • 20 Aug 2020
