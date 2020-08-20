Media player
Coronavirus: Adventure days for NHS staff and families
NHS workers have been given a break from the stress of four months on the frontline fighting coronavirus.
The Path Hill activity centre, near Reading in Berkshire, has teamed up with a local charity to say thank you by running outdoor adventure days.
Forty families have had the chance to spend time together in socially-distanced groups - learning activities like raft building and making campfires.
A film by Russell Sheath and Sophia Seth
