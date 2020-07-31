'We're growing fresh food to feed the community'

Video

It was originally going to be a charity focused on planting fruit trees in public areas.

But when lockdown hit, volunteers at Freely Fruity in Wokingham, Berkshire, decided to plant hundreds of fruit and vegetable seeds to help their community.

They took over an empty field and turned it into a market garden, donating all the produce to people using food banks.

Now they're hoping to turn it into a more permanent feature to encourage everyone to eat more locally grown foods.

Video journalist: Joe Campbell