'I feel that mehndi saved my life'

Video

Henna and mehndi artists say their art and the henna itself has helped them with their mental health during lockdown.

Baveesha Ranchhod, 28, from Slough in Berkshire, taught herself henna tattooing after being furloughed from her job. She says the repetitive nature of the patterns and the smell of the oils used in the making of natural henna can help to alleviate mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

Henna artists were unable to work during coronavirus restrictions as they were classified as part of the beauty industry.

Laaj Lally, who's been a henna artist for 30 years, says learning about the rich traditions behind the art-form kept her going when she couldn't work.

A film by Ben Moore and Minreet Kaur