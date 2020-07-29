'Our lockdown-learning projects became businesses'

Video

Two children have turned lockdown-learning projects into new businesses.

Jessie, 9, and Archie, 7, were given homework by their parents to help make their education more interesting while schools were closed.

Archie has seen an idea to sell eggs from his family's chickens become Archie's Produce, a business that sells and delivers local produce in Hampshire and Dorset around Fordingbridge.

Meanwhile, Jessie wrote a business plan and has set up Jessie's Homemade Lemonade, selling bottled drinks from her driveway in Cox Green, Berkshire.

Reporters: Joe Campbell and Sophia Seth