Video

Footage from a police patrol car shows the moment an officer gets out of his vehicle before his foot is caught in a tow rope.

PC Andrew Harper died from "catastrophic" injuries after he got caught in a tow rope attached to the car in August last year.

He was dragged for more than a mile and died at the scene.

Henry Long, 19, from Mortimer, Reading, Albert Bowers, of Moat Close, Bramley, and Jessie Cole, of Paices Hill near Reading, both 18, were trying to steal a quad bike from a house in Stanford Dingley on 15 August last year.

Long had earlier admitted manslaughter but was cleared of murder. Bowers and Cole were cleared of murder, but found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter.