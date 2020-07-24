PC Andrew Harper trial: Video shows arrests

Video

Footage has been released of the moment two teenagers were arrested following the death of a police officer.

The body-worn camera video shows Henry Long, 19, from Mortimer, Reading, and Albert Bowers, of Moat Close, Bramley, being arrested in August last year.

In the video Mr Long asks the arresting officer: "Does it look like I've done a murder?"

The court heard PC Harper, from Wallingford, Oxfordshire, died when his ankles inadvertently got caught by the strap used to tow a stolen quad bike from a house in Stanford Dingley on 15 August last year. He was dragged for more than a mile and died at the scene.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Long was found not guilty of murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, Bowers was found guilty of manslaughter along with Jessie Cole, 18, of Paices Hill near Reading.