A video shows two teenagers who dragged a police officer to his death laughing as they left court during their trial.

Albert Bowers, of Moat Close, Bramley, and Jessie Cole, of Paices Hill near Reading, both 18, were filmed during the trial for the murder of PC Andrew Harper.

PC Harper died from catastrophic injuries after his ankles got caught in a strap trailing behind a vehicle driven by Henry Long, in August 2019.

Long, 19, had earlier admitted manslaughter but was cleared of murder.

Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, were cleared of murder but found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter