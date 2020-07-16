Emma Simmons pays tribute to her son Max
Video

Mum pays tribute to son, 13, killed by drug driver

The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed by a drug driver has paid tribute to her son.

Max Simmons died after being struck by a car crossing the road in Maidenhead in December 2019.

His mother Emma Simmons said: "Life will never be the same without him."

