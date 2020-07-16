Media player
Mum pays tribute to son, 13, killed by drug driver
The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed by a drug driver has paid tribute to her son.
Max Simmons died after being struck by a car crossing the road in Maidenhead in December 2019.
His mother Emma Simmons said: "Life will never be the same without him."
16 Jul 2020
