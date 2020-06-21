'He started coming towards us'
Reading stabbing: Eyewitness describes park attack

Several people have been stabbed in a park in Reading in southern England. Two are in a critical condition and are being treated in hospital.

Speaking to the BBC over the phone, Lawrence Wort told Martine Croxall he saw a man stab five people in Forbury Gardens.

