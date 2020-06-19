'The high street causes anxiety for blind people'

Video

Blind and partially sighted people have reported struggling with new signs, one-way systems and barriers intended to help maintain social distancing.

Jen Bottom, from Reading in Berkshire, and her guide dog Stamp took the BBC out on her first post-lockdown shopping trip to explain the issues.

The RNIB has been working with retailers and council planners and is asking people to be mindful of blind and partially sighted shoppers.

Video journalist: Allen Sinclair

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.