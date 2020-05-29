Media player
Coronavirus: Mums talk about school opening concerns
Parents of primary school children have said they are worried about next week's limited reopening.
A number of schools are expected to allow reception, year one and year six pupils to return - though attendance is not compulsory.
Siobhan, from Dorchester in Dorset, and Michelle, from Reading in Berkshire, have described their concerns.
A film by Frankie Peck & Tom Hepworth
This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.
29 May 2020
