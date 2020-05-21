Childminders for key workers adapt to coronavirus

Video

More childminders are returning to work as some coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

Last week the government announced that childminders in England can reopen if they are caring for children from the same household.

During lockdown, registered childminders across the UK have either been closed or, providing care for vulnerable children or children of key workers and this remains the case in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Amanda Darkins, from Winnersh in Berkshire is working, but says she doesn't think people who have continued in jobs like childminding, cleaning, or working in shops have had the recognition they deserve.

Video journalist: Nikki Mitchell

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.