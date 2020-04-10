Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Berkshire pensioner helping Sikhs in isolation
Rajinder Singh is gaining a following on social media as the skipping Sikh.
The 73-year-old says Sikh temples, or Gurdwaras, closing due to the coronavirus outbreak means many Sikhs are suffering in isolation.
Rajinder, from Slough in Berkshire, is now making exercise videos for those in his community missing their daily exercise, food and prayer.
Video journalists Minreet Kaur and Ben Moore
-
10 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-52230511/coronavirus-berkshire-pensioner-helping-sikhs-in-isolationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window