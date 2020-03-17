Video

It won't just be the elderly who are asked to stay at home for 12 weeks as part of the government's coronavirus strategy.

Thousands of younger people with serious lung or heart problems will also be among them.

Adam Divall, from Bracknell, has begun his three-month isolation.

The IT engineer had a lung transplant which resulted in other health issues.

That means he’s in the highest risk category for COVID-19. After taking precautions, he’s been talking to reporter Ben Moore.