PC Harper dashcam footage from police car

Video

Dashcam footage from the night PC Andrew Harper died shows the police officer get out of his car and begin to chase another vehicle on foot.

The footage released by Thames Valley Police then sees PC Andrew Shaw, who remained inside the unmarked BMW, pursue the car after it drives away.

PC Shaw and PC Harper had been responding to a report of a stolen quad bike and PC Harper, 28, died from "catastrophic" injuries after he got caught in a tow rope attached to the car.

Henry Long, the car's driver, and two 17-year-olds deny murder.