Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PC Harper murder trial: 'Masked men' 999 call played in court
Jurors have heard a 999 call made by the owner of a high-end quad bike as he watched it being stolen by three men accused of killing a police officer.
In the recording, Peter Wallis says he can see "masked men" brandishing weapons outside his house.
They towed the bike away shortly before PC Andrew Harper, 28, tried to apprehend them and was dragged behind a car to his death, the Old Bailey heard.
Henry Long, 18, of Mortimer, Reading, and two 17-year-old boys deny murder.
-
12 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-51852924/pc-harper-murder-trial-masked-men-999-call-played-in-courtRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window