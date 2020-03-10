Video

Firefighters continue to tackle a blaze which has engulfed an industrial estate in Reading.

A nearby resident captured this footage showing smoke and fire billowing from a row of industrial units in Stadium Way, Tilehurst.

The fire broke out shortly after 07:30 GMT and witnesses reported explosions and a huge plume of smoke drifting over nearby roads and homes.

Residents have been warned to stay indoors by Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and train services have also been disrupted.