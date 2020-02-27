WW2 veteran's first cinema visit for 50 years

Video

A World War Two veteran has made his first visit to the cinema in more than 50 years to watch the World War One epic 1917.

George Winter, 93, from Reading in Berkshire, visited his local multiplex after reading reviews of the film.

Mr Winter served aboard the minesweeper HMS Ganges during WW2 but after the war says he and his wife never went to the pictures.

His father fought at the Battle of the Somme, but Mr Winter said he never spoke about his experiences.

This video is only available in the UK due to rights restrictions

Video journalist: Jack Winstanley