Students need more support leaving university
Gals Who Graduate: The group to help women leaving university

Brontë King, 22, is trying to address the fact there is not enough support for graduates as they move into post-university life.

The University of Reading graduate, from London, founded Gals Who Graduate last year - an online community for female graduates.

The community has 10,000 followers across Instagram and Facebook.

Video journalist: André Rhoden-Paul

  • 08 Feb 2020
