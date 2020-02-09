'Removing the shame and stigma of hoarding'

Media player
Paul Cooper wants to remove shame and stigma around hoarding
Paul Cooper, who is an actor in BBC Three's This Country, also works helping support people who have problems with hoarding.
He works with Berkshire-based organisation Hoarding Disorders UK and says he wants to remove the shame and stigma of hoarding.
Up to three million people in the UK have hoarding behaviours, according to Help for Hoarders.
If you've been affected by any of the issues in this film you can visit BBC Action Line here.
See more on Inside Out South on BBC One on Monday 10 February at 19:30 GMT and on BBC iPlayer here.
