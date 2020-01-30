'How we've reduced our carbon footprint'

Video

We all know we should live more sustainably to reduce the impact of climate change - but how do we do it?

The government calculated the UK's total emissions to be 449 million tonnes of C02e (carbon dioxide equivalent) in 2018 and researchers from Imperial College London say we must eat less meat and dairy, swap cars for bikes, take fewer flights and ditch gas boilers.

With the help of climate expert Dr Eugene Mohareb from the University of Reading, BBC reporter Matt Treacy spent a week finding out if he could reduce his own carbon footprint.

This video is part of Our Planet Matters, a special year-long series covering climate change.