The personal trainer helping young people in care

Personal trainer helps young people in the care system in Berkshire
A fitness instructor is using his experience of being fostered to help other young people in the care system.
Carl Abery was taken away from his birth parents when he was five years old.
Young people being looked after by West Berkshire Council get free access to the gym in Newbury where Mr Abery says he is able to offer support in a way that others cannot.
Video journalist: Matthew Treacy
25 Jan 2020
