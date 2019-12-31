Media player
Video
Berkshire school uses virtual reality to help autistic children
One of the UK's leading centres supporting young people with severe autism is testing a new technique to help pupils.
Prior's Court in Hermitage, Berkshire, is using virtual reality headsets and computer tablets to help improve the lives of the people who live there, and to tailor treatment for each individual's condition.
The school paid £1.5m to use the technology for the next four years and teachers say it's a vital resource.
Reporter: Anjana Gadgil
31 Dec 2019
