Reading School boathouse blaze tackled by fire crews
Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at Reading School boathouse.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 14:52 GMT we received reports of a boathouse fire near Little John's Lane, Reading.
"Crews from Caversham Road and Dee Road were sent to the scene, arriving less than five minutes later."
17 Dec 2019
