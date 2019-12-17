Fire crews fight Reading boat house blaze
Reading School boathouse blaze tackled by fire crews

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at Reading School boathouse.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 14:52 GMT we received reports of a boathouse fire near Little John's Lane, Reading.

"Crews from Caversham Road and Dee Road were sent to the scene, arriving less than five minutes later."

