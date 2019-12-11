Media player
The app helping children to eat fruit and vegetables
It's a Christmas food many say they could do without - the Brussels sprout.
Now doctors at the University of Reading are hoping they can encourage more children to eat their greens, not just over the festive period, but throughout the year.
They've designed an interactive app aimed at preschool children, to show them that eating your veggies isn't so bad.
Two-year-old Ren and her dad Chris from Steventon in Oxfordshire have been busy testing the app.
11 Dec 2019
