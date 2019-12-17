Baking helps woman with traumatic past

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baking helps Berkshire woman face her traumatic past
When Karolina had children the trauma of a severe attack that she suffered during her own childhood resurfaced.
Diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder she found that baking at her home in Woodley in Berkshire was the best therapy.
Now she wants to help others by opening a cafe that will help people with mental health issues.
Reporter: Joe Campbell
-
17 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-50712596/baking-helps-berkshire-woman-face-her-traumatic-pastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window