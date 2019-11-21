The pub squatters with a political message
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Reading pub squatters support Kurdish community

A derelict pub has been taken over by campaigners, in solidarity with the people of Kurdistan.

The Red Lion in Reading has been boarded up for more than four years, but the group are now using the building to run workshops about the invasion of Syria and support Kurds who are living in the town.

The pub is due to be demolished to build new flats.

Reporter: Joe Campbell

  • 21 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Mother's tribute to 'fearless' son killed in Syria