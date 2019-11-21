The pub squatters with a political message

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reading pub squatters support Kurdish community
A derelict pub has been taken over by campaigners, in solidarity with the people of Kurdistan.
The Red Lion in Reading has been boarded up for more than four years, but the group are now using the building to run workshops about the invasion of Syria and support Kurds who are living in the town.
The pub is due to be demolished to build new flats.
Reporter: Joe Campbell
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-50489271/reading-pub-squatters-support-kurdish-communityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window