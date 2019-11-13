Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Berkshire teachers use therapy to improve student behaviour
During school it used to be the case that if you misbehave in class, you get sent to see the head teacher or perhaps given detention.
But teachers in West Berkshire schools are now being told punishment shouldn't be their first response.
They're using so called therapeutic learning, which is designed to look at the causes of behavioural issues rather than punishing the symptoms.
The Downs School in Newbury says behaviour incidents have been reduced dramatically since bringing in the new way of teaching last term.
-
13 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-50378156/berkshire-teachers-use-therapy-to-improve-student-behaviourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window