Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Berkshire handyman donates his work to charity for a year
A kitchen appliance repairman is asking his customers to make a donation to charity instead of paying him.
Before she died, Dion Stallwood told his sister Fiona he would delay his retirement for a year and fundraise in her memory.
So far his customers, around Reading in Berkshire, have donated £27,000 to the charity Ovacome who supported Fiona during her ovarian cancer treatment.
He hopes to raise £40,000 before retiring.
Video journalist: James Ingham
-
02 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-50262827/berkshire-handyman-donates-his-work-to-charity-for-a-yearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window