Video

A kitchen appliance repairman is asking his customers to make a donation to charity instead of paying him.

Before she died, Dion Stallwood told his sister Fiona he would delay his retirement for a year and fundraise in her memory.

So far his customers, around Reading in Berkshire, have donated £27,000 to the charity Ovacome who supported Fiona during her ovarian cancer treatment.

He hopes to raise £40,000 before retiring.

Video journalist: James Ingham