'Every day is another day clean'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-heroin addict helped by Yeldall Manor near Reading
In the summer of last year Laurence Grebol was begging and stealing to fund his heroin habit.
Now with the help of a Berkshire-based recovery program the 57-year-old has been clean for more than 12 months, works part time and volunteers in a church.
"It's nice to have my life back," he said.
-
18 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-berkshire-50089260/ex-heroin-addict-helped-by-yeldall-manor-near-readingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window