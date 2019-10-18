'Every day is another day clean'
Ex-heroin addict helped by Yeldall Manor near Reading

In the summer of last year Laurence Grebol was begging and stealing to fund his heroin habit.

Now with the help of a Berkshire-based recovery program the 57-year-old has been clean for more than 12 months, works part time and volunteers in a church.

"It's nice to have my life back," he said.

