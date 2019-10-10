Dashcam from lorry in fatal M4 crash

Video

A lorry driver involved in a fatal crash with a school minibus on the M4 has told an inquest he had "about two seconds" to react.

Graham Scivier said the bus suddenly appeared on the road before him.

Three members of teaching staff from Prior's Court School were killed in the crash near Newbury on 11 October, 2018.

Jason Aleixo, Lorraine MacLellan and Catherine Gardiner specialised in working with young people with autism at the school in Thatcham, Berkshire.