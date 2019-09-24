'I see the value in waste'
Recycling rubbish enables Jana Little to help dog charity

Worried at the thought of her children wading through rubbish in years to come, Jana volunteered for a scheme that enables her to turn her community's rubbish into money.

She collects items in her Berkshire home that her council doesn't recycle and sends it off to firm Terracycle, which processes it and sends her cash she then donates to her favourite charity.

