Couple find immigrant in car roof box

Video

A couple have spoken of their shock after they came back from holiday in France with an illegal immigrant in their roof box.

It's thought the 17-year-old Egyptian climbed on board in Calais and travelled all the way to Newbury in Berkshire.

Steve and Sally Fenton made the discovery when they spotted a pair of feet poking out of the roof box and called the police.

He's now being looked after by social services.