Video

He spent months travelling five hours a day to "learn to walk" using a robotic exoskeleton - but Steve Barnes said it was all worth it to walk his daughter, Coral, down the aisle.

Mr Barnes, from Tilehurst in Berkshire, was determined not to let having multiple sclerosis (MS) stop him stepping out on her big day.

He had taken part in a medical trial at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital that used the exoskeleton to help him regain vital muscle strength to get back on his feet.